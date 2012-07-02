FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US final factory activity index 52.47 in June - Markit
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US final factory activity index 52.47 in June - Markit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Information services company Markit on Monday reported
its monthly final June U.S. Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing
sector.
    A table of the index components follows (seasonally adjusted):

                          June   June   May    April   March   Feb     Jan 
                          final  flash  final  final   final   final   final 
PMI                       52.47  52.87  54.03  55.99   56.04   53.57   54.29 
Output                    53.36  54.64  54.48  56.41   57.70   54.26   55.33 
New orders                53.70  54.06  54.63  56.86   56.75   53.63   56.24 
Employment                52.84  53.09  54.26  56.31   56.64   53.73   53.44 
Supplier delivery times   48.11  49.07  45.75  44.67   45.74   45.39   47.19 
Stocks of purchases       46.65  47.41  50.27  52.67   51.23   49.83   49.80 
Input prices              48.85  47.92  55.80  63.14   64.10   61.42   58.29 
Quantity of purchases     52.06  52.40  54.36  55.81   56.96   53.83   53.64 
Stocks of finished goods  49.30  49.59  49.88  49.44   50.09   47.90   49.55 
New export orders         48.33  48.90  50.54  50.32   53.35   52.51   52.59 
Output prices             47.95  47.22  52.73  53.91   54.08   53.95   51.04 
Backlogs of work          49.56  48.89  51.64  52.21   53.50   50.32   50.40

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
