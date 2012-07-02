TABLE-US final factory activity index 52.47 in June - Markit

July 2 (Reuters) - Information services company Markit on Monday reported its monthly final June U.S. Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing sector. A table of the index components follows (seasonally adjusted): June June May April March Feb Jan final flash final final final final final PMI 52.47 52.87 54.03 55.99 56.04 53.57 54.29 Output 53.36 54.64 54.48 56.41 57.70 54.26 55.33 New orders 53.70 54.06 54.63 56.86 56.75 53.63 56.24 Employment 52.84 53.09 54.26 56.31 56.64 53.73 53.44 Supplier delivery times 48.11 49.07 45.75 44.67 45.74 45.39 47.19 Stocks of purchases 46.65 47.41 50.27 52.67 51.23 49.83 49.80 Input prices 48.85 47.92 55.80 63.14 64.10 61.42 58.29 Quantity of purchases 52.06 52.40 54.36 55.81 56.96 53.83 53.64 Stocks of finished goods 49.30 49.59 49.88 49.44 50.09 47.90 49.55 New export orders 48.33 48.90 50.54 50.32 53.35 52.51 52.59 Output prices 47.95 47.22 52.73 53.91 54.08 53.95 51.04 Backlogs of work 49.56 48.89 51.64 52.21 53.50 50.32 50.40