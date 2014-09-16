FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. median income flat in 2013 as poverty, uninsured dip slightly -Census
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. median income flat in 2013 as poverty, uninsured dip slightly -Census

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The median income for people in the United States remained about flat at $51,900 in 2013 compared to the previous year, according to U.S. government data released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s annual estimates on income, poverty and the uninsured also showed that the nation’s poverty rate was slightly lower at 14.5 percent last year compared to 15 percent in 2012.

Additionally, the percentage of people who did not have health insurance coverage decreased by 0.2 percentage points between 2012 and 2013 to 14.5 percent, according to the Census Bureau’s data.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Susan Heavey in Washington, and Caroline Humer in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.