a year ago
CORRECTED-U.S. poverty rate falls to 13.5 pct as median income rises -Census
September 13, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-U.S. poverty rate falls to 13.5 pct as median income rises -Census

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say 43.1 million, not 53.1 million, in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The median U.S. household income rose last year - the first annual increase since 2007 - helping to push down the number of people living in poverty to 43.1 million, federal government data released on Tuesday showed.

About 29 million people did not have health insurance in 2015, down from 33 million in the previous year, the Census Bureau said in its 2015 Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage and Supplemental Poverty Measure report. The poverty rate fell to 13.5 percent from 14.8 percent in 2014, it said. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani and Susan Heavey)

