CORRECTED-U.S. poverty rate flat in 2012 -Census

(Corrects that there was a decline in uninsured rate in last paragraph, fixes headline)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The number of Americans living in poverty remained steady last year at 15 percent, after rising for several years in the wake of the recent recession, U.S. government data released on Tuesday showed.

The Census Bureau in its annual report said about 46.5 million Americans were living in poverty last year, little changed from 46.2 million in 2011.

The Census data also showed the 2012 median U.S. income was $51,017, also not statistically different from the previous year.

The share of Americans without health insurance coverage - another key indicator economic of well-being - was 15.4 percent in 2012 compared with 15.7 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen)