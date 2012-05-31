FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US preliminary May ICSC retail sales index
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US preliminary May ICSC retail sales index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - International Council of Shopping Centers on Thursday
released preliminary U.S. comparable chain store sales for May versus a year
earlier.	
     The final May figures will be released on June 7 after Rite Aid and
Walgreen report sales.
     Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   	
figures.	
     Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:	
         	
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    MAY-P  APRIL  MARCH  FEB    JAN    DEC
Total comparable        NA     0.6    4.1    4.1    2.7    3.5 	
Total less drug store   4.0    2.4    6.8    6.7    5.1    4.0
-------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Apparel                 4.6    2.2    8.4    6.6    2.7    2.9  	
Department              1.7    0.6    5.9    3.8    2.2    3.4   	
Luxury                  5.0    5.8    8.1    9.3    6.2    8.0   	
Discount                5.3    2.4    8.0    7.5    4.9    3.1   	
Drug                    NA    -4.1   -4.4   -2.3   -3.0    1.3   	
Wholesale clubs         4.0    4.0    6.0    8.0    8.0    7.0   	
--------------------------------------------------------------    	
Total store sales       5.4    2.2    6.1    6.6    7.0    4.6   	
Number of retailers      NA    NA     22     22     23     25     	
 *Updated figure from ICSC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.