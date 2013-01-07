FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US revised Dec ICSC retail sales up 2.7 pct vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US revised Dec ICSC retail sales up 2.7 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose a revised 2.7
percent in December from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping
Centers said.
    The December figure was updated to include an additional retailer.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    DEC-R  NOV    OCT    SEPT   AUG   JULY
Total comparable        2.7*  -0.1    2.3    0.9    2.6    1.9 
Total less drug store   4.5    1.7    5.0    3.9    6.0    4.6 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 4.1    3.1    3.6    5.0    8.1    9.2    
Department              4.5   -2.4    4.9    1.1    7.1    2.5 
Luxury                  8.6   -1.1    9.8    4.4   21.0    1.3    
Discount                1.5   -0.0    3.7    3.2    5.1    4.1    
Drug                   -5.2*  -5.3   -4.7   -8.6   -5.8   -5.2    
Wholesale clubs         9.0    6.0    7.0    6.0    6.0    5.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       4.2*   1.8    4.0    2.8    4.1    3.4    
Number of retailers      22*    22     22     22     20     22
*Updated figure from ICSC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.