TABLE-US May ICSC retail sales rose 3.9 pct vs year ago
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-US May ICSC retail sales rose 3.9 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose
3.9 percent in June from a year earlier, the International
Council of Shopping Centers said in a preliminary report on
Thursday.
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's 
 
figures.
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    JUNE-P MAY    APR    MAR    FEB    JAN
Total comparable        3.9    3.2    3.0    1.4    1.7    4.5 
Total less drug store   5.3    4.7    4.9    2.2    4.1    5.1
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Total store sales        NA     4.8    4.8    4.4    3.2   16.8
Number of                12     12     15     16     16    22 
 
*Updated figure from ICSC

