TABLE-US May ICSC retail sales rose 3.9 pct vs year ago

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 3.9 percent in June from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said in a preliminary report on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JUNE-P MAY APR MAR FEB JAN Total comparable 3.9 3.2 3.0 1.4 1.7 4.5 Total less drug store 5.3 4.7 4.9 2.2 4.1 5.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales NA 4.8 4.8 4.4 3.2 16.8 Number of 12 12 15 16 16 22 *Updated figure from ICSC