TABLE-US June ICSC retail sales up 0.2 pct vs year ago
July 5, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US June ICSC retail sales up 0.2 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.2 percent in
June from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on
Thursday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH  FEB    JAN 
Total comparable        0.2    1.7    0.6    4.1    4.1    2.7  
Total less drug store   2.6    4.0    2.4    6.8    6.7    5.1 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 3.5    4.6    2.2    8.4    6.6    2.7    
Department              0.8    1.7    0.6    5.9    3.8    2.2 
Luxury                  7.6    5.0    5.8    8.1    9.3    6.2    
Discount                3.3    5.3    2.4    8.0    7.5    4.9    
Drug                   -7.8   -3.8   -4.1   -4.4   -2.3   -3.0    
Wholesale clubs         3.0    4.0    4.0    6.0    8.0    8.0   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       1.9    3.6    2.2    6.1    6.6    7.0    
Number of retailers      23     22*    22*    22     22     23

