TABLE-US June ICSC retail sales up 0.2 pct vs year ago

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.2 percent in June from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Total comparable 0.2 1.7 0.6 4.1 4.1 2.7 Total less drug store 2.6 4.0 2.4 6.8 6.7 5.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 3.5 4.6 2.2 8.4 6.6 2.7 Department 0.8 1.7 0.6 5.9 3.8 2.2 Luxury 7.6 5.0 5.8 8.1 9.3 6.2 Discount 3.3 5.3 2.4 8.0 7.5 4.9 Drug -7.8 -3.8 -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 -3.0 Wholesale clubs 3.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 1.9 3.6 2.2 6.1 6.6 7.0 Number of retailers 23 22* 22* 22 22 23