TABLE-US July ICSC retail sales ex-drug stores up 4.6 pct/yr ago
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US July ICSC retail sales ex-drug stores up 4.6 pct/yr ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales,
excluding drug stores, rose 4.6 percent in July from a year
earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on
Thursday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's 
 
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH  FEB 
Total comparable        NA     0.2    1.7    0.6    4.1    4.1  
Total less drug store   4.6    2.6    4.0    2.4    6.8    6.7 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
Apparel                 9.2    3.5    4.6    2.2    8.4    6.6  
 
Department              2.5    0.8    1.7    0.6    5.9    3.8 
Luxury                  1.3    7.6    5.0    5.8    8.1    9.3  
 
Discount                4.1    3.3    5.3    2.4    8.0    7.5  
 
Drug                    0.5   -7.8   -3.8   -4.1   -4.4   -2.3  
 
Wholesale clubs         5.0    3.0    4.0    4.0    6.0    8.0  
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       5.3    1.9    3.6    2.2    6.1    6.6  
 
Number of retailers      NA     23     22     22     22     22

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
