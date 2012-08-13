FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US July ICSC retail sales ex-drug stores
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US July ICSC retail sales ex-drug stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Following is data for U.S. comparable
chain store sales for July according to a monthly report from
the International Council of Shopping Centers.    
    The table updates data originally issued by ICSC on Aug 2
with July data on total comparable sales:
              
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH  FEB 
Total comparable        1.9    0.2    1.7    0.6    4.1    4.1  
Total less drug store   4.6    2.6    4.0    2.4    6.8    6.7 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
Apparel                 9.2    3.5    4.6    2.2    8.4    6.6  
 
Department              2.5    0.8    1.7    0.6    5.9    3.8 
Luxury                  1.3    7.6    5.0    5.8    8.1    9.3  
 
Discount                4.1    3.3    5.3    2.4    8.0    7.5  
 
Drug                    0.5   -7.8   -3.8   -4.1   -4.4   -2.3  
 
Wholesale clubs         5.0    3.0    4.0    4.0    6.0    8.0  
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       5.3    1.9    3.6    2.2    6.1    6.6  
 
Number of retailers      NA     23     22     22     22     22

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.