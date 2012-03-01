FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Feb ICSC retail sales rose 6.7 pct vs year ago
March 1, 2012

TABLE-U.S. Feb ICSC retail sales rose 6.7 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales
rose 6.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the
International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
figures. 	
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: 	
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    FEB    JAN    DEC    NOV    OCT   SEPT
Total comparable        6.7    2.7*   3.5    2.8    3.7    5.5
Total less drug store   6.7    5.1    4.0    3.2    4.1    6.3
-------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Apparel                 6.6    2.7    2.9    0.8    0.0    2.3
Department              3.8    2.2    3.4    0.2    1.8    3.9
Luxury                  0.0    6.2    8.0    6.5    4.5   10.4
Discount                7.5    4.9    3.1    2.3    3.2    4.9
Drug                     NA   -3.0*   1.3    1.8    2.7    2.6
Wholesale clubs         8.0    8.0    7.0    9.0    9.0   12.0
-------------------------------------------------------------- 	
Total store sales       8.1    7.0*   4.6    3.8    5.0    7.2
Number of retailers      21     23*    25     24     25     26 	
 *Revised figure

