TABLE-US April ICSC retail sales up 0.6 pct vs year ago
May 3, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US April ICSC retail sales up 0.6 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.6 percent in April from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.

Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s figures.

Following is a breakdown of the survey’s components:

YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV Total comparable 0.6 4.1 4.1 2.7 3.5 2.8 Total less drug store 2.4 6.8 6.7 5.1 4.0 3.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 2.2 8.4 6.6 2.7 2.9 0.8 Department 0.6 5.9 3.8 2.2 3.4 0.2 Luxury 5.8 8.1 9.3 6.2 8.0 6.5 Discount 2.4 8.0 7.5 4.9 3.1 2.3 Drug -4.1 -4.4 -2.3 -3.0 1.3 1.8 Wholesale clubs 4.0 6.0 8.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 2.2 6.1 6.6 7.0 4.6 3.8 Number of retailers NA 22 22 23 25 24 *Updated figure from ICSC

