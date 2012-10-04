FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US Sept ICSC retail sales up 0.9 pct/yr ago
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US Sept ICSC retail sales up 0.9 pct/yr ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.9 percent in
September from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers
said on Thursday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    SEPT   AUG   JULY   JUNE    MAY   APRIL
Total comparable        0.9    2.6    1.9    0.2    1.7    0.6  
Total less drug store   3.9    6.0    4.6    2.6    4.0    2.4 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 5.0    8.1    9.2    3.5    4.6    2.2    
Department              1.1    7.1    2.5    0.8    1.7    0.6 
Luxury                  4.4   21.0    1.3    7.6    5.0    5.8    
Discount                3.2    5.1    4.1    3.3    5.3    2.4    
Drug                   -8.6   -5.8   -5.2   -7.8   -3.8   -4.1    
Wholesale clubs         6.0    6.0    5.0    3.0    4.0    4.0   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       2.8    4.1    3.4    1.9    3.6    2.2    
Number of retailers      NA     NA     NA     23     22     22 
*Updated figure from ICSC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.