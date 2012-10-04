TABLE-US Sept ICSC retail sales up 0.9 pct/yr ago

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 0.9 percent in September from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Total comparable 0.9 2.6 1.9 0.2 1.7 0.6 Total less drug store 3.9 6.0 4.6 2.6 4.0 2.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 5.0 8.1 9.2 3.5 4.6 2.2 Department 1.1 7.1 2.5 0.8 1.7 0.6 Luxury 4.4 21.0 1.3 7.6 5.0 5.8 Discount 3.2 5.1 4.1 3.3 5.3 2.4 Drug -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 -7.8 -3.8 -4.1 Wholesale clubs 6.0 6.0 5.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 2.8 4.1 3.4 1.9 3.6 2.2 Number of retailers NA NA NA 23 22 22 *Updated figure from ICSC