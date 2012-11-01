TABLE-US Oct ICSC retail sales up 4.4 pct vs year ago

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.4 percent in October from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY Total comparable 4.4 0.9 2.6 1.9 0.2 1.7 Total less drug store 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6 2.6 4.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2 3.5 4.6 Department 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5 0.8 1.7 Luxury 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3 7.6 5.0 Discount 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1 3.3 5.3 Drug -1.1 -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 -7.8 -3.8 Wholesale clubs 7.0 6.0* 6.0 5.0* 3.0* 4.0* --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 5.6 2.8 4.1 3.4 1.9 3.6 Number of retailers NA NA NA NA 23 22 *Updated figure from ICSC