TABLE-US Oct ICSC retail sales up 4.4 pct vs year ago
November 1, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US Oct ICSC retail sales up 4.4 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.4 percent in
October from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said
on Thursday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    OCT    SEPT   AUG   JULY   JUNE    MAY
Total comparable        4.4    0.9    2.6    1.9    0.2    1.7  
Total less drug store   5.0    3.9    6.0    4.6    2.6    4.0 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 3.6    5.0    8.1    9.2    3.5    4.6    
Department              4.9    1.1    7.1    2.5    0.8    1.7 
Luxury                  9.8    4.4   21.0    1.3    7.6    5.0    
Discount                3.7    3.2    5.1    4.1    3.3    5.3    
Drug                   -1.1   -8.6   -5.8   -5.2   -7.8   -3.8    
Wholesale clubs         7.0    6.0*   6.0    5.0*   3.0*   4.0*
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       5.6    2.8    4.1    3.4    1.9    3.6    
Number of retailers      NA     NA     NA     NA     23     22
*Updated figure from ICSC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
