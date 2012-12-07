TABLE-US Nov ICSC retail sales down 0.1 pct vs year ago

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales fell 0.1 percent in November from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Friday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Total comparable -0.1 2.3* 0.9 2.6 1.9 0.2 Total less drug store 1.7 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6 2.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 3.1 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2 3.5 Department -2.4 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5 0.8 Luxury -1.1 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3 7.6 Discount -0.0 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1 3.3 Drug -5.3 -4.7* -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 -7.8 Wholesale clubs 6.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 3.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 1.8 4.0* 2.8 4.1 3.4 1.9 Number of retailers 22 22 22 20 22 23 *Updated figure from ICSC