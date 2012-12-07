FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-US Nov ICSC retail sales down 0.1 pct vs year ago
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US Nov ICSC retail sales down 0.1 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales fell 0.1 percent in
November from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said
on Friday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    NOV    OCT    SEPT   AUG   JULY   JUNE
Total comparable       -0.1    2.3*   0.9    2.6    1.9    0.2 
Total less drug store   1.7    5.0    3.9    6.0    4.6    2.6 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 3.1    3.6    5.0    8.1    9.2    3.5    
Department             -2.4    4.9    1.1    7.1    2.5    0.8 
Luxury                 -1.1    9.8    4.4   21.0    1.3    7.6    
Discount               -0.0    3.7    3.2    5.1    4.1    3.3    
Drug                   -5.3   -4.7*  -8.6   -5.8   -5.2   -7.8    
Wholesale clubs         6.0    7.0    6.0    6.0    5.0    3.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       1.8    4.0*   2.8    4.1    3.4    1.9    
Number of retailers      22     22     22     20     22     23
*Updated figure from ICSC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.