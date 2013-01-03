TABLE-US Dec ICSC retail sales up 4.1 pct vs year ago

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. Following is a breakdown of the survey's components: YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY Total comparable 4.1 -0.1 2.3 0.9 2.6 1.9 Total less drug store 4.5 1.7 5.0 3.9 6.0 4.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- Apparel 4.1 3.1 3.6 5.0 8.1 9.2 Department 4.5 -2.4 4.9 1.1 7.1 2.5 Luxury 8.6 -1.1 9.8 4.4 21.0 1.3 Discount 1.5 -0.0 3.7 3.2 5.1 4.1 Drug -2.2 -5.3 -4.7 -8.6 -5.8 -5.2 Wholesale clubs 9.0 6.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 5.6 1.8 4.0 2.8 4.1 3.4 Number of retailers 21 22 22 22 20 22 *Updated figure from ICSC