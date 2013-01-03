FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US Dec ICSC retail sales up 4.1 pct vs year ago
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-US Dec ICSC retail sales up 4.1 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 4.1 percent in
December from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said
on Thursday.    
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's   
figures.
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    DEC    NOV    OCT    SEPT   AUG   JULY
Total comparable        4.1   -0.1    2.3    0.9    2.6    1.9 
Total less drug store   4.5    1.7    5.0    3.9    6.0    4.6 
--------------------------------------------------------------   
Apparel                 4.1    3.1    3.6    5.0    8.1    9.2    
Department              4.5   -2.4    4.9    1.1    7.1    2.5 
Luxury                  8.6   -1.1    9.8    4.4   21.0    1.3    
Discount                1.5   -0.0    3.7    3.2    5.1    4.1    
Drug                   -2.2   -5.3   -4.7   -8.6   -5.8   -5.2    
Wholesale clubs         9.0    6.0    7.0    6.0    6.0    5.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total store sales       5.6    1.8    4.0    2.8    4.1    3.4    
Number of retailers      21     22     22     22     20     22
*Updated figure from ICSC

