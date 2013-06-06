FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US May ICSC retail sales rose 3.2 pct vs year ago
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-US May ICSC retail sales rose 3.2 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose
3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, the International
Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's 
 
figures.
          
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    MAY    APR    MAR    FEB    JAN    DEC
Total comparable        3.2    3.0*   1.4    1.7    4.5    2.7 
Total less drug store   4.7    4.9*   2.2    4.1    5.1    4.5
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Total store sales       4.8    4.8    4.4    3.2   16.8    4.2
Number of                12    15*     16     16    22      22
 
*Updated figure from ICSC

