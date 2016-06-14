FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. May retail sales beat expectations; point to strong demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

U.S. May retail sales beat expectations; point to strong demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May as Americans bought automobiles and a range of other goods, suggesting economic growth was gaining steam despite a sharp slowdown in job creation.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales increased 0.5 percent last month after surging by an unrevised 1.3 percent in April. It was the second straight month of gains and lifted sales 2.5 percent from a year ago.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales rose a solid 0.4 percent last month after an upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in April.

These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously reported to have risen 0.9 percent in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast both overall retail and core sales gaining 0.3 percent last month.

The fairly strong May retail sales report could see economists raising their second-quarter GDP growth estimates, which are currently around a 2.5 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 0.8 percent rate in the first quarter.

Tepid employment gains in May stirred concerns about the health of the economy. But so far, data on first-time applications for unemployment benefits suggests labor market strength remains intact.

In May, auto sales rose 0.5 percent after racing 3.1 percent in April. Receipts at service stations increased 2.1 percent, reflecting recent increases in gasoline prices.

Sales at clothing stores increased 0.8 percent, the largest gain since November. Online retail sales shot up 1.3 percent. Receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores jumped 1.3 percent last month. Restaurants and bars sales climbed 0.8 percent.

Sales at electronics and appliance outlets gained 0.3 percent. But sales at building materials and garden equipment stores fell 1.8 percent after declining 2.0 percent in April. Furniture store sales dipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.