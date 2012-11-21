FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer sentiment stalls in November
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. consumer sentiment stalls in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment stalled at the end of November as uncertainty grew over federal tax and spending programs next year, a survey released on Wednesday showed.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 82.7, a touch up from 82.6 the month before, but down from a preliminary reading of 84.9 released earlier in the month.

It was below the median forecast of 84.5 among economists polled by Reuters.

“The late-month retreat was accompanied by more economic uncertainty about future federal taxes and spending programs and the inability of the political parties to reach a settlement,” survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.

The survey’s barometer of current economic conditions rose to 90.7 from an October final reading of 88.1 and just above a forecast of 90.6.

The survey’s gauge of consumer expectations slipped to 77.6 from 79.0 in October and was lower than the forecast of 80.1.

The survey’s one-year inflation expectations were steady at 3.1 percent, while the survey’s five-to-10-year inflation outlook was at 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.