FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters/IPSOS U.S. consumer sentiment index falls again in July
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Thomson Reuters/IPSOS U.S. consumer sentiment index falls again in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell 0.3 point in July, declining for the third consecutive month and to its lowest level this year, a survey released on Wednesday showed.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Confidence Sentiment Index fell to 54.7 in July from 55.0 in June.

Independent testing has shown up to a 90 percent correlation between the Thomson Reuters PCSI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and up to a 93 percent correlation with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index. The next University of Michigan survey is due for publication on July 17.

The survey was conducted between June 19 and July 3 and covered 1,000 adults. The data goes back to 2010. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.