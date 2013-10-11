FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Reuters/U.Mich prelim October sentiment index 75.2
October 11, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Reuters/U.Mich prelim October sentiment index 75.2

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' preliminary October consumer
sentiment index fell to 75.2 from the final September
figure of 77.5, according to the survey released on Friday.
    Economists in a Reuters survey expected a preliminary
October sentiment index reading of 76.0. 
    Below is a table of the survey's components:
 
                    Oct-P  Sep   Aug   July   June  May   Apr  
Sentiment           75.2   77.5  82.1  85.1   84.1  84.5  76.4
Current conditions  92.8   92.6  95.2  98.6   93.8  98.0  89.9
Expectations        63.9   67.8  73.7  76.5   77.8  75.8  67.8 
1-year inflation     2.9    3.3   3.0   3.1    3.0   3.1   3.1 
5-year inflation     2.8    3.0   2.9   2.8    2.9   2.9   2.9 
   THE SURVEY: The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers, a monthly series of data on U.S. 
consumer sentiment, are produced by the University of Michigan 
in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Thomson Reuters has exclusive rights 
to distribute the data for six months after the release.

