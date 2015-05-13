Thomson Reuters/IPSOS U.S. consumer sentiment index dips in May

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell only marginally in May, a survey released on Wednesday showed, indicating that uneven progress on employment and a dip in economic growth had little impact.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Confidence Sentiment Index fell 0.3 percentage point in May from April to a reading of 56.7.

The Thomson Reuters PCSI comes out two days before the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and independent testing has shown up to a 90 percent correlation between the PCSI and Univerity of Michigan survey and up to a 93 percent correlation with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

The survey was conducted between April 24 and May 8 and covered 1,000 adults. The data goes back to 2010.