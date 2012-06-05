FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 53.7 in May
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 53.7 in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on
Tuesday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for May. 	
  A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components
follows:  	
 	
                 May   April  March  Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov 	
NMI/PMI          53.7  53.5   56.0   57.3  56.8  53.0  52.6 	
Bus Activity     55.6  54.6   58.9   62.6  59.5  55.9  56.1 	
New Orders       55.5  53.5   58.8   61.2  59.4  54.6  54.1 	
Backlog Orders   53.0  53.0   49.5   53.0  49.5  45.5  48.0 	
New Export Ords  53.0  58.0   52.5   54.5  56.5  51.0  55.5 	
Inventory Sent   63.0  61.0   58.5   61.5  58.5  59.5  63.0 	
Imports          53.0  56.5   56.0   52.0  55.0  54.0  48.5 	
Prices Index     49.8  53.6   63.9   68.4  63.5  62.0  62.2 	
Employment       50.8  54.2   56.7   55.7  57.4  49.8  50.3 	
Supplier Delivs  53.0  51.5   49.5   49.5  51.0  51.5  50.0 	
 	
  FORECAST:  	
  Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of
53.5 in  May versus an April reading of 53.5. 	
  THE SURVEY:  	
  ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370  	
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service
industries  once a month.  	
  The responses reflect the change in the current month  	
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM  	
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, 	
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM  	
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. 	
  FULL TEXT: 	
  The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing
Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address:

