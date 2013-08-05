FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 56.0 n July
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 56.0 n July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on
Monday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for July.
  A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components
follows: 

                 July  June   May April March   Feb   Jan
NMI/PMI          56.0  52.2  53.7  53.1  54.4  56.0  55.2
Bus Activity     60.4  51.7  56.5  55.0  56.5  56.9  56.4
New Orders       57.7  50.8  56.0  54.5  54.6  58.2  54.4
Backlog Orders   46.5  52.0  51.5  51.5  54.5  54.5  49.0
New Export Ords  49.5  47.5  50.0  53.5  56.5  60.5  55.5
Inventory Sent   64.0  61.5  62.5  60.5  59.5  62.5  64.0
Imports          50.5  53.5  49.5  58.5  57.5  52.5  51.0
Prices Index     60.1  52.5  51.1  51.2  55.9  61.7  58.0
Employment       53.2  54.7  50.1  52.0  53.3  57.2  57.5
Supplier Delivs  52.5  51.5  52.0  51.0  53.0  51.5  52.5

  FORECAST: 
  Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of
53.0 in July versus a June reading of 52.2.
  THE SURVEY: 
  ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service
industries once a month. 
  The responses reflect the change in the current month 
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM 
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, 
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM 
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997.
  FULL TEXT:
  The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing
Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
