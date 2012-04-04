FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 56.0 in March
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 56.0 in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday
reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for March. 	
  A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows:  	
 	
                March   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept 	
NMI/PMI          56.0  57.3  56.8  53.0  52.6  52.6  52.6 	
Bus Activity     58.9  62.6  59.5  55.9  56.1  53.3  56.8 	
New Orders       58.8  61.2  59.4  54.6  54.1  52.7  56.2 	
Backlog Orders   49.5  53.0  49.5  45.5  48.0  47.0  52.5 	
New Export Ords  52.5  54.5  56.5  51.0  55.5  54.0  52.0 	
Inventory Sent   58.5  61.5  58.5  59.5  63.0  57.5  59.0 	
Imports          56.0  52.0  55.0  54.0  48.5  48.0  47.5 	
Prices Index     63.9  68.4  63.5  62.0  62.2  61.0  64.8 	
Employment       56.7  55.7  57.4  49.8  50.3  52.3  47.9 	
Supplier Delivs  49.5  49.5  51.0  51.5  50.0  52.0  49.5 	
 	
  FORECAST:  	
  Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 57.0 in  	
March versus a February reading of 57.3. 	
  THE SURVEY:  	
  ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370  	
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries  	
once a month.  	
  The responses reflect the change in the current month  	
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM  	
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity,  	
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM  	
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. 	
  FULL TEXT: 	
  The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey  	
can be found on the Internet at the following address:

