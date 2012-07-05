FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 52.1 in June
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index 52.1 in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The Institute for Supply Management on
Thursday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for June. 
  A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components
follows:  
 
                 June   May  April  March  Feb   Jan   Dec 
NMI/PMI          52.1  53.7  53.5   56.0   57.3  56.8  53.0 
Bus Activity     51.7  55.6  54.6   58.9   62.6  59.5  55.9 
New Orders       53.3  55.5  53.5   58.8   61.2  59.4  54.6 
Backlog Orders   47.5  53.0  53.0   49.5   53.0  49.5  45.5 
New Export Ords  49.5  53.0  58.0   52.5   54.5  56.5  51.0 
Inventory Sent   64.5  63.0  61.0   58.5   61.5  58.5  59.5 
Imports          53.5  53.0  56.5   56.0   52.0  55.0  54.0 
Prices Index     48.9  49.8  53.6   63.9   68.4  63.5  62.0 
Employment       52.3  50.8  54.2   56.7   55.7  57.4  49.8 
Supplier Delivs  51.0  53.0  51.5   49.5   49.5  51.0  51.5 
 
  FORECAST:  
  Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of
53.0 in  
June versus a May reading of 53.7. 
  THE SURVEY:  
  ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370  
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service
industries  
once a month.  
  The responses reflect the change in the current month  
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM  
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, 
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM  
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. 
  FULL TEXT: 
  The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing
Survey  
can be found on the Internet at the following address:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.