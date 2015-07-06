FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Service sector growth ticks higher in June: ISM survey
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Service sector growth ticks higher in June: ISM survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. services ticked higher in June after dropping to a 13-month low in May, as reads on business activity and new orders improved, an industry report showed on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index increased to 56.0, just short of analysts’ expectations of 56.2 in a Reuters survey, from 55.7 in May.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The ISM’s index of business activity rose to 61.5 from the May reading of 59.5. Analysts were looking for a reading of60.0.

The new orders index increased to 58.3 from 57.9 while the employment index dropped for a second consecutive month to 52.7 from 55.3. The index on prices also retreated to 53.0 from 55.9.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.