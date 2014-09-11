FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health care data points to stronger second-quarter GDP
September 11, 2014

U.S. health care data points to stronger second-quarter GDP

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth was probably much stronger in the second quarter than previously estimated with data on Thursday showing sturdy healthcare spending.

The Commerce Department’s quarterly services survey, or QSS, showed healthcare outlays increased at a brisker clip than the government had assumed when it published its second gross domestic product estimate for the second quarter last month.

As a result, economists said healthcare spending could add as much as three-tenths of a percentage point to second-quarter GDP growth, which was previously reported to have increased at a 4.2 percent annual pace. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

