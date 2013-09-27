FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer spending rises, incomes up most in 6 months
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. consumer spending rises, incomes up most in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. household spending rose in August as incomes increased at their fastest pace in six months, signs that momentum could be growing in the U.S. economy despite months of harsh government austerity.

American families spent 0.3 percent more last month, which was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll, Commerce Department data showed on Friday.

Incomes rose 0.4 percent, the biggest gain since February.

Even after taking into account tax bills and price increases, incomes rose by the most since March.

Indeed, the strength in consumer spending also appears to have stopped a worrisome decline in the inflation rate.

The Commerce Department data showed that the 12-month core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has been largely steady since April, coming in at 1.2 percent in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.