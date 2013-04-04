FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Net $1.35 billion U.S. securities reconstituted
April 4, 2013

Net $1.35 billion U.S. securities reconstituted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said a net $1.35 billion of government securities were reconstituted in March.

Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can also be rejoined, or reconstituted.

The Treasury said $9.54 trillion in securities were eligible for stripping in March. Of the total, $199.524 billion were held in stripped form on March 31, compared with $200.875 billion at the end of the prior month.

