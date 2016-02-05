FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall
February 5, 2016 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December as a strong dollar and weak global demand continued to weigh on exports.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap rose 2.7 percent to $43.4 billion. November’s trade deficit was revised down to $42.2 billion from the previously reported $42.4 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall widening to $43.0 billion in December. The dollar gained 9.2 percent against the currencies of the United States’

main trading partners last year, eroding the appeal of U.S.-made goods overseas. Lackluster global demand also has put a damper on exports.

Trade subtracted almost half a percentage point from gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, helping to hold down growth to a paltry 0.7 percent annual rate. It is largely

expected to remain a drag in the first quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

