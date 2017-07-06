(Repeats to fix formatting)
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. trade deficit fell
in May as exports increased to their highest level in just over
two years, but trade could still weigh on economic growth in the
second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap
decreased 2.3 percent to $46.5 billion. April's trade deficit
was unrevised at $47.6 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast the trade gap falling to $46.2 billion in May.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade deficit narrowed to
$62.8 billion from $63.8 billion in April. Real goods exports
surged to an all-time high in May, propelled by record high
petroleum exports.
Still, the real trade deficit averaged $63.3 billion in
April and May, above the first quarter's average of $62.2
billion. That suggests trade will be a drag on gross domestic
product in the second quarter after contributing 0.23 percentage
point to the economy's 1.4 percent annualized growth pace in the
first three months of the year.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a
3.0 percent rate in the second quarter.
In May, exports of goods and services rose 0.4 percent to
$192.0 billion, the highest level since April 2015, lifted by a
surge in exports of consumer goods such as cell phones and other
household goods.
There were also increases in exports of motor vehicles and
parts. Food exports, however, fell by $0.7 billion amid a $0.6
billion drop in soybean shipments. Exports to China increased
3.6 percent. The value of goods shipped to Mexico and Canada
rose 5.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.
Exports to Germany gained 7.4 percent.
Imports of goods and services dipped 0.1 percent to
$238.5 billion in May. Cell phone and other household goods
imports fell $0.9 billion, accounting for the bulk of the $1.5
billion decrease in consumer goods imports.
There were also declines in imports of motor vehicles and
parts. However, imports of capital goods increase $1.3 billion.
The country imported 265 million barrels of oil in May, the
most since August 2012. Imports of goods from China increased
11.6 percent. The politically sensitive U.S.-China trade deficit
increased 14.4 percent to $31.6 billion in May.
The trade gap with Mexico surged 15.8 percent to $7.3
billion, the highest since October 2007.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)