5 months ago
U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in February; inventories rise
March 28, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in February; inventories rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, and inventories increased, which could prompt economists to raise their estimates for first-quarter gross domestic product.

The Commerce Department said in its advance economic indicators report on Tuesday that the goods deficit fell 5.9 percent to $64.8 billion last month as a decline imports outpaced a drop in exports.

The weakness in imports is in line with a recent moderation in consumer spending. The government also said inventories at retailers increased 0.4 percent last month to $616.1 billion, and stocks at wholesalers rose 0.4 percent to $594.1 billion.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP will show a 1.0 percent annualized expansion rate in the first quarter. The economy grew at a 1.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

