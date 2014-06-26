Dynan confirmed for U.S. Treasury economic post

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed former Federal Reserve economist Karen Dynan to serve as the Treasury Department’s chief economist.

Dynan, who has been serving as a counselor to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, was confirmed on a voice vote to be the department’s assistant secretary for economic policy.

Previously, she was co-director of the economic studies program at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, where she worked from 2009 to 2013.

Dynan also served as a staff economist at the Fed for 17 years. She led the Fed’s household and real estate finance section from 2000 to 2007.

At Treasury, she will head the Office of Economic Policy, which analyzes economic developments and provides policy advice.

Dynan earned her Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University. Her husband, Douglas Elmendorf, is director of the Congressional Budget Office, which provides independent economic analysis to lawmakers. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)