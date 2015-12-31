U.S. jobless claims rise sharply during holiday week

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose sharply last week, a potential signal the job market was losing steam although some of the rise might be attributed to temporary holiday factors.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 for the week ended Dec. 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

That was the highest level since July, although in recent months the weekly readings for claims have held near a 42-year low. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)