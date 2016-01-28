FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell from a six-month high last week, suggesting the labor market recovery remains intact despite a sharp stock market sell-off and signs the economy has lost significant momentum.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 278,000 in the week ended Jan. 23 from 294,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims falling to 282,000 in the latest week. Claims have been volatile in recent weeks because of difficulties adjusting the figures to account for seasonal fluctuations. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.