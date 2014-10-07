U.S. job openings at highest level since 2001

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.835 million in August, the highest level since January 2001, the Labor Department said on Tuesday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The data for July were revised downward to show a seasonally adjusted 4.605 million job openings.

Job openings are used to measure labor demand.

Federal Reserve policymakers are closely monitoring the JOLTS report as they mull their next step on monetary policy. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)