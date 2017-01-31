FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 31, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. labor costs rise modestly in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter amid moderate gains in wages, a government report showed on Tuesday.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, increased 0.5 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the third quarter, the Labor Department said. That slowed the year-on-year rate of increase to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ECI rising 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

