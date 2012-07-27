FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House lowers its growth forecasts for 2012, 2013
July 27, 2012

White House lowers its growth forecasts for 2012, 2013

Laura MacInnis

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The White House cut its outlook for U.S. growth in 2012 and 2013 on Friday, hours after data showed the economy grew at a tepid pace in the second quarter, raising concerns about a slowdown that could mar President Barack Obama’s re-election chances.

In its semi-annual budget review, the White House said it expected gross domestic product to rise 2.3 percent this year and 2.7 percent again next year - less than the 2.7 percent and 3.0 percent growth projections it made in February.

