U.S. wholesale inventories rise sharply, sales also up
#Industrials
November 9, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. wholesale inventories rise sharply, sales also up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories rose in September by the most in nine months as wholesalers sharply boosted stocks of farm goods and oil, the latest sign the economy grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter.

Total wholesale inventories gained 1.1 percent to $494.2 billion, beating even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, Commerce Department data showed on Friday.

Inventories are a key element in the government’s measure of changes in gross domestic product and can highlight underlying strength or weakness in U.S. growth, which notched a 2.0 percent annual pace between July and September.

Other recent economic reports, including data on trade and factory orders, have already suggested the economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than first estimated. The government will release a revised estimate of third-quarter growth on Nov. 29.

In September, petroleum inventories rose 5.5 percent, while stocks of farm products increased 7.3 percent.

However, automobile inventories fell 0.8 percent.

Analysts had expected overall inventories to rise 0.4 percent in September.

Sales at wholesalers rose 2.0 percent, the largest gain since March 2011. Economists had expected sales to rise 0.7 percent.

At September’s sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear shelves, the lowest ratio since May and down from 1.20 months in August. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

