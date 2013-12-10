FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. wholesale inventories exceed expectations in Oct
December 10, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. wholesale inventories exceed expectations in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories
rose more than expected in October, showing little sign of
businesses pulling back after they aggressively accumulated
stock in the third quarter.
    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 1.4 percent after a revised 0.5 percent
rise in September.
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks at
wholesalers to rise 0.3 percent in October after a previously
reported 0.4 percent rise in September.

     
  
    
    Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Excluding autos, wholesale inventories increased 1.3
percent. This component goes into the calculation of gross
domestic product.
    The government last week reported that businesses
accumulated $116.5 billion worth of inventories during the third
quarter, the most since the first quarter of 1998. 
    That led many economists to anticipate a slowdown in the
pace of inventory accumulation this quarter as businesses try to
align stocks to sluggish demand. This could put a dent in
fourth-quarter GDP growth. 
    Sales at wholesalers rose 1.0 percent in October after a
revised 0.8 percent gain the prior month. Economists had
expected sales to rise 0.4 percent in October.
    At October's sales pace it would take 1.18 months to clear
shelves, unchanged from September.

