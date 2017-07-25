Breakingviews: U.S. colleges may need to start on M&A course

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation in the cost of going to a U.S. college finally looks under control. Tuition increased at an average rate of just 1.9 percent for the year through June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the smallest gain in nearly 40 years, according to analysis first published by the Wall Street Journal, and only 0.3 percentage points more than the increase in consumer prices in the period. Some schools, though, may have to get creative to deal with it.

Tuition and fees for a four-year degree at a private, non-profit college have increased 18-fold since 1971-1972 to about $33,500 in 2016-2017, according to the College Board. The cost has tripled even after adjusting for general inflation. For a long time, the galloping price tag did nothing to decrease demand.

Recently, that has changed. A stronger job market since the financial crisis is dissuading older job seekers from signing up. And a dip in the birth rate has shrunk the percentage of college-age students. Enrollment among Americans aged 18-24 peaked at 42 percent in 2011, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and the total number of students dropped by approaching 800,000, or over 4 percent, in subsequent years.

Schools are offering ever-larger discounts on their sticker prices to attract students. More than half of private colleges reported spending more on financial aid last year. Yet more than four out of 10 private colleges missed enrollment and revenue goals, according to a survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education. That's the lowest success rate in four years.

Shrinking faculty and facilities costs to the levels of the 1970s isn't practical. Purdue, Indiana's prestigious public college, wanted to freeze tuition costs while remaining financially solvent. Its solution was to acquire for-profit Kaplan University and diversify its offering.

The deal was novel when it happened in April, but mergers could ease the pain for other institutions – especially smaller private schools, which lack big endowments and so rely heavily on tuition income. Scale and cost savings would benefit them, just as in corporate mergers. Offering more classes and degrees, plus cheaper online courses, helps attract students. To keep revenue and outgoings in balance, U.S. colleges may need to start on an M&A course.

