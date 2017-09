WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Southeastern Oklahoma State University over alleged discrimination against a transgender employee.

The DOJ said it also sued the Regional University System of Oklahoma. The department said the woman, Rachel Tudor, was denied a promotion because of her gender identity and was retaliated against after she complained. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)