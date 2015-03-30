U.S. Justice Dept sues Oklahoma university over transgender professor

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Monday against Southeastern Oklahoma State University, alleging the school discriminated against a transgender assistant professor.

The DOJ said it also sued the Regional University System of Oklahoma. The department said the woman, Rachel Tudor, was denied a promotion because of her gender identity and retaliated against after she complained.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University said in a statement it ”is committed to diversity and equal employment opportunities.

“The University is confident in its legal position and its adherence to all applicable employment laws,” it said, adding it had been advised not to discuss specifics of the case.

The complaint said Tudor, a male-to-female transgender who had taught in the English department, was terminated from the university in 2011 after the school denied her tenure.

“We will not allow unfair biases and unjust prejudices to prevent transgender Americans from reaching their full potential as workers and as citizens,” Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.