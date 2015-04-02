FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. DOJ announces settlement with online course provider edX
April 2, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. DOJ announces settlement with online course provider edX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced a settlement with online course provider edX Inc over allegations its platform was not accessible to would-be students who were blind, deaf or had other physical disabilities.

The DOJ said its agreement requires edX to modify its website and other platforms.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University created edX, which critics have said disadvantaged certain students in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

