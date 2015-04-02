FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Dept. of Justice announces settlement with online course provider edX
#U.S. Legal News
April 2, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Dept. of Justice announces settlement with online course provider edX

Emily Stephenson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced a settlement with online course provider edX Inc over allegations its platform was not accessible to would-be students who were blind, deaf or had other physical disabilities.

The DOJ said its four-year agreement requires edX to modify its website, platform and mobile applications to meet industry accessibility guidelines. It also required edX to work on that issue with entities that create and post courses.

The settlement, which the DOJ said would remedy alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, does not carry a fine.

The company said Thursday it had already worked to improve the accessibility of its materials and hired an outside consultant to help make additional changes.

“Our vision...can only be achieved when our site is accessible to all users, including people with disabilities,” Anant Agarwal, chief executive of edX, said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University created edX to allow people to take free online courses and earn certificates for the work. It now has about 60 university and other members offering more than 450 courses, mostly for free, the DOJ said.

An advocacy group for the deaf in February sued MIT and Harvard, saying their online video and audio recordings had inaccurate captions or lacked them altogether.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
