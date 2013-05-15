FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Music's Dr. Dre, Iovine give $70 mln to USC academic program
May 15, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Music's Dr. Dre, Iovine give $70 mln to USC academic program

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - Rapper Dr. Dre and music
mogul Jimmy Iovine have donated $70 million to establish an
entrepreneurial undergraduate program at the University of
Southern California, the Los Angeles school said on Wednesday.
    The gift will create a new degree pulling faculty members
from the university's business, fine arts, music and engineering
departments.
    The Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts,
Technology and the Business of Innovation will begin in the fall
of 2014 and enroll a first class of 25 students, USC said.
    Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, and Iovine created
the popular headphones Beats by Dr. Dre in 2006, successfully
transitioning Dr. Dre's popularity as a rapper and hip-hop
producer into the consumer electronics market.
    "The vision and generosity of Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young
will profoundly influence the way all of us perceive and
experience artistic media," USC President C. L. Max Nikias said
in a statement.
    "Our goal is to ensure that the academy is the most
collaborative educational program in the world," Nikias added.
    USC said the program will bring in "icons and innovators" as
visiting faculty members and speakers.
    The program, which will be headed by fine arts dean Eric
Muhl, will also require students to complete a year long group
project.
    Dr. Dre, 48, rose to fame in the 1980s as an hip-hop
producer and member of gangster rap group N.W.A. He is also
credited with helping develop the careers of rappers Snoop Dogg
and Eminem in the 1990s.
    Iovine, 60, is the chairman of Universal Music Group's unit
Interscope Geffen A&M Records. His Interscope label embraced
hip-hop music and edgier acts, including Dr. Dre and rocker
Marilyn Manson, in the 1990s.
    USC has also received large gifts from "Star Wars" director
and alumnus George Lucas, who donated $75 million to the
university's film school in 2009.
    Universal Music Group is a subsidiary of Vivendi.

 (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

