Support of public universities stabilizing, still low-S&P

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The finances of U.S. public universities and colleges are stabilizing, but they are generally lower than before the 2007-09 recession, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Monday.

“The slow recovery of state and regional economies and the reduced levels of state appropriations have only had a minimal impact on the higher education ratings to date,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Blake Cullimore.

But their limited capacities to close resulting revenue gaps or to reduce expenses “could put downward pressure on some ratings,” Cullimore said in a statement.