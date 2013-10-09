FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says reports of halt to all Egypt military aid are false
October 9, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

White House says reports of halt to all Egypt military aid are false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that reports are false that the United States would halt all military assistance to Egypt - aid that has been under review since the country’s military ousted the government in July.

“The reports that we are halting all military assistance to Egypt are false,” said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

“We will announce the future of our assistance relationship with Egypt in the coming days, but as the president made clear at (the U.N. General Assembly), that assistance relationship will continue,” Hayden said.

