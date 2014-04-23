FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to deliver Apache helicopters to Egypt -Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. to deliver Apache helicopters to Egypt -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The United States has decided to lift its hold on the delivery of 10 Apache attack helicopters to Egypt imposed last year after the military’s ouster of President Mohamed Mursi and an ensuing crackdown against protesters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel informed his Egyptian counterpart, Colonel General Sedki Sobhi, of the decision in a call, saying the helicopters would support Egypt’s counterterrorism operations in the Sinai Peninsula, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.

“The secretary noted that we believe these new helicopters will help the Egyptian government counter extremists who threaten U.S., Egyptian, and Israeli security,” Kirby said in a statement. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.